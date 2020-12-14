



Other north London food banks, also supplied by The Felix Project, told The Independent they were seeing a sharp rise in people never dependent on food banks before.





Anna Maughan, vice chairman of Finchley Food Bank, said: “We help 110 households a week, up from 30 prior to Covid. You can see they are hungry. They look like they have lost weight, their skin is hanging a bit. The last thing they want is a handout.”



Helen Shannon, co-founder of North Finchley Food Bank, said: “About 10 per cent of our users are middle class. People are mortified to find themselves in this position. But this is London in 2020.”



This is not just a London phenomenon. Food poverty has grown massively during the last year, partly as a result of the pandemic but also due to the stuttering economy. If we go into 2021 with out a Brexit deal then it could well get worse.