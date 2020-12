It is Marina Hyde in this morning's Guardian column who comments on the ability of Ministers to dig themselves into a hole through lies about Britain's role in the development of the first authorised vaccine, who suggests that some touchy-feely Downing Street apparachit should ring up every offending minster and scream:I know how she feels.As the Independent points out Ministers have been accused of risking an increase in vaccine hesitancy among the public by making “wildly inappropriate comments” about the “brilliance” of Britain in becoming the first west country to approve a Covid-19 jab:Why is it that even in the face of good news, Government Ministers have to make it all about them? Why is nobody in the UK Cabinet capable of opening their mouth without inserting their foot first?