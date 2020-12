Yet more warnings about a no deal Brexit today with the OECD claiming that such an outcome at the end of this month would deliver a “serious” short-term hit to the UK economy and produce a “strongly negative” effect on trade, productivity and jobs in the long term.The Independent reports that the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said that disruption from failure to conclude a trade deal with the EU would come as the UK grapples with the impact of a second wave of coronavirus:Our problem of course is that nobody in a position to do anything about all this is listening.