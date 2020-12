Jacob Rees Mogg managed to achieve one of the low points of the 2020 Parliamentary year yesterday when he used the House of Commons chamber to accuse Unicef of “playing politics”, alleging that the UN agency should be “ashamed of itself” after it offered funding to help feed children in the UK for the first time in its history.The Independent reports that the international organisation announced on Wednesday that it would support charities tackling child hunger in the UK due to the “unprecedented impact” of the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen rates of poverty and food inequality soar, but this intervention set the Leader of the House off on a rant which must rank as one of the most disgraceful parliamentary contributions of the year, claiming that the action was a “political stunt of the lowest order”:The reality is of course that rates of hunger in the UK have surged across the pandemic, with one study from the Social Market Foundation suggesting almost two million children have been left short on food since the it began.The Trussell Trust, the nation’s largest foodbank charity, says its sites alone handed out 1.2 million emergency food parcels between April and October this year:If the Tories do not like this arrangement then I have a suggestion for them; why doesn't the government feed these kids instead?