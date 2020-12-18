Friday, December 18, 2020
Most disgraceful Parliamentary contribution of 2020 (and the bar was pretty low to start with)
Jacob Rees Mogg managed to achieve one of the low points of the 2020 Parliamentary year yesterday when he used the House of Commons chamber to accuse Unicef of “playing politics”, alleging that the UN agency should be “ashamed of itself” after it offered funding to help feed children in the UK for the first time in its history.
The Independent reports that the international organisation announced on Wednesday that it would support charities tackling child hunger in the UK due to the “unprecedented impact” of the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen rates of poverty and food inequality soar, but this intervention set the Leader of the House off on a rant which must rank as one of the most disgraceful parliamentary contributions of the year, claiming that the action was a “political stunt of the lowest order”:
“I think it is a real scandal that Unicef should be playing politics in this way” Mr Rees Mogg said, “when it is meant to be looking after people in the poorest, the most deprived, countries of the world where people are starving, where there are famines and where there are civil wars, and they make cheap political points of this kind, giving, I think, £25,000 to one council. It is a political stunt of the lowest order.”
He added that “Unicef should be ashamed of itself”.
The reality is of course that rates of hunger in the UK have surged across the pandemic, with one study from the Social Market Foundation suggesting almost two million children have been left short on food since the it began.
The Trussell Trust, the nation’s largest foodbank charity, says its sites alone handed out 1.2 million emergency food parcels between April and October this year:
Responding to the comments Anna Kettley, Unicef UK’s director of programmes and advocacy, said the one-off response of over £700,000 to community groups was in response to the effects of the pandemic during a period of crisis.
“Unicef will continue to spend our international funding helping the world’s poorest children. We believe that every child is important and deserves to survive and thrive no matter where they are born," she added.
If the Tories do not like this arrangement then I have a suggestion for them; why doesn't the government feed these kids instead?
The Independent reports that the international organisation announced on Wednesday that it would support charities tackling child hunger in the UK due to the “unprecedented impact” of the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen rates of poverty and food inequality soar, but this intervention set the Leader of the House off on a rant which must rank as one of the most disgraceful parliamentary contributions of the year, claiming that the action was a “political stunt of the lowest order”:
“I think it is a real scandal that Unicef should be playing politics in this way” Mr Rees Mogg said, “when it is meant to be looking after people in the poorest, the most deprived, countries of the world where people are starving, where there are famines and where there are civil wars, and they make cheap political points of this kind, giving, I think, £25,000 to one council. It is a political stunt of the lowest order.”
He added that “Unicef should be ashamed of itself”.
The reality is of course that rates of hunger in the UK have surged across the pandemic, with one study from the Social Market Foundation suggesting almost two million children have been left short on food since the it began.
The Trussell Trust, the nation’s largest foodbank charity, says its sites alone handed out 1.2 million emergency food parcels between April and October this year:
Responding to the comments Anna Kettley, Unicef UK’s director of programmes and advocacy, said the one-off response of over £700,000 to community groups was in response to the effects of the pandemic during a period of crisis.
“Unicef will continue to spend our international funding helping the world’s poorest children. We believe that every child is important and deserves to survive and thrive no matter where they are born," she added.
If the Tories do not like this arrangement then I have a suggestion for them; why doesn't the government feed these kids instead?
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home