Throughout the whole four and a half years, including the referendum itself, Labour have sat on the sidelines and refused to do their job of scrutinising and opposing the government. They have been Tory-enablers and the rest of us are having to pay the price.

The one enduring trend of the last four and a half years is the willingness of the Labour Party to prop up the Tories in their pursuit of Brexit, even to the extent that Keir Starmer is prepared to abandon the six tests he laid down in March 2017 , and vote for Boris Johnson's deal anyway, even though the 1200 word document fails every one of them.It is little wonder that the Labour Leader is facing a revolt from Labour frontbenchers over his decision to back the government’s Brexit trade deal.The Guardian reports Starmer has been warned that shadow ministers are poised to resign and defy a three-line whip when the House of Commons votes on the deal on Wednesday:Starmer argues that his position is in the national interest, despite the deal being far inferior to the one we have at present, yet he and his party must bear some responsibility for that inadequacy.