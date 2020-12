If it wasnt bad enough that refugees fleeing war, famine, torture and the devastating effects of climate change were being herded into 'prison camps' by this Tory government, the Mirror reports on a new low for the Home Secretary.The paper says that Priti Patel plans to dump 300 cross-Channel refugees in a “prison camp” with no drainage, mains water or sewage and little health care:The way this government treats refugees is a disgrace and must surely be contravention of human rights legislation.