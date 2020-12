If a political party can be defined by its membership, its leadership and its policies, then it can also be damned by association with those it chooses to take money from.Politics in the UK is underfunded and as a result all the parties, without exception, do what they can to attract donors to get their messages across and to campaign on key issues. Most are wary of the background of these donors, but on occasion the temptation to accept large donations proves too much and a political party walks into controversy.One such donation is referred to in this Guardian article . They say that a major shareholder in Arconic, the company that made Grenfell Tower’s combustible cladding, donated nearly £25,000 to Boris Johnson and the Conservative party. The most recent donation was recorded in 2017, the year in which Arconic’s plastic-filled panels were the main cause of the rapid spread of fire that killed 72 people:As the Conservative spokesperson says: “Donations to the Conservative party are received in good faith and are properly and transparently declared to the Electoral Commission, published by them, and comply fully with the law.". That is going to be scant comfort to those who lost loved ones in the Grenfell fire, however.