So much for taking back control and sovereignty.

It is a few days now since Boris Johnson sold the UK down the river with his Brexit deal and as people and organisations start to digest the 1200 page document more details are emerging of exactly what the new 'independent UK' will have to content with in the post-Brexit world.The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) have contributed to this discussion with a paper that warns workers’ rights and environmental protections can be watered down easily under the Brexit trade deal.As the Independent reports , the IPPR suggests that the so-called “level playing field” safeguards the EU believes it secured – one of the key clashes that threatened the agreement – will be “difficult to enforce”:The other interesting feature of the agreement is the way it replaces open and transparent European mechanisms and systems, which maintained the free trade area, and which all the Brexiteers railed against as bureaucratic and undemocratic, with a complex bureaucratic web of opaque committees and standing bodies carrying out the same job behind closwd doors with no accountabilty.