Having blundered into a one-on-one dinner with the European President unprepared, dressed like an old Etonian scarecrow and with nothing but his threadbare and unconvincing wit to fall back on, Boris Johnson has returned to London to face a challenge of a different sort.According to the Guardian a legal challenge has been launched against the Prime Minister’s decision to clear Priti Patel of bullying despite advice that she had breached the ministerial code.The paper says that lawyers for the FDA union have sent a pre-action notice to Downing Street accusing the prime minister of acting unlawfully when he chose to stand by his home secretary and overrule his independent adviser:Johnson is a man who has lived his entire life as if the rules do not apply to him, an attitude he is now applying to the Uk in its talks with the EU. It will be a refreshing change if that misconception finally catches up with him in this instance.