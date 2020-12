In many ways the question is moot, as the Tory Party, as with most political parties have specialised in fake news since politics began, however nobody in the UK does it on a Trumpian scale or as well as Trump. Now, just as he is about to be cast out of the White House, Tory activists are being urged to try and replicate the soon-to-be-ex-President's style.As the Independent reports a party newsletter has urged Tory activists to campaign like Donald Trump by “weaponising fake news” and talking “nonsense” if it works:Well, now we know.