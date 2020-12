It is another day and yet another Government target scheduled to be missed. This time it is around superfast broadband with the telecoms sector telling a Parliamentary select committee that it has “no genuine belief” the government will be able to meet its broadband targets despite those targets having been cut just weeks ago.The Guardian reports that in its national infrastructure strategy, published in late November, the government announced plans to connect 85% of the country with ultrafast gigabit broadband, which usually requires a fibre-to-the-home connection, by 2025:So not only has Boris Johnson wrecked the economy by taking us into a fantasy-land-Brexit, and turned the UK into an international pariah and caused countless deaths through his mishandling of the Covid pandemic, but his failure to invest in modern technology could leave is lagging behind the rest of the world in broadband speeds with all the implications for jobs and investment associated with that. Merry Christmas!