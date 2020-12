At the moment there is a continuing flood of Brexit stories underlining the failure of the UK Government to appreciate the enormity of the task they have taken on, or the complete failure to deliver on ridiculous promises made during the referendum and afterwards, that were always rather far-fetched anyway. The latest, and one yet to appear on the side of a bus, is the judgement by the National Audit Office that the Home Office’s failure to deliver a new digital border system to monitor the movement of people and goods into and out of the UK will cost the taxpayer an additional £173m.Apparently, border force staff will instead have to rely upon 26-year-old technology to decide who is allowed into the UK until the scheduled delivery of the Digital Services at the Border [DSAB] programme in 2022. The Guardian says the extra cost has been disclosed in a report released today, which catalogues the Home Office’s repeated delays over 17 years as officials tried to digitise the management of entry to the UK via ports and airports:As Yvette Cooper, the chair of the home affairs select committee says, such a decision would leave the UK open to people who may be a security threat:If it wasn't for Covid then this would be far bigger news than it currently is. We shall have to see what transpires next month when we officially enter the post-Brexit chaos.