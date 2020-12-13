Sunday, December 13, 2020
And now Johnson has put the supermarkets on a war footing
And so it begins. First, the UK Government lets it be known that they will be deploying 'gunboats' against EU fishermen, and now Boris Johnson has advised supermarkets to go on a war footing by stocking food. Surely, rationing is the next step.
The paper says that in anticipation of shortages prompted by a no-deal, ministers have told supermarkets to start stockpiling goods:
“There was a conversation a week ago when ministers said prepare for no-deal. This weekend the message is that it’s no-deal,” a senior consultant to one of the big supermarkets told the paper.
The consultant added: “Supermarkets and ministers are hugely worried about panic-buying. They saw what happened over Covid when people started hoarding toilet rolls and now how quickly it can go wrong.”
Food producers have warned supplies of fresh vegetables will be worst hit if tariffs were imposed on goods in the event of a no-deal. They say shortages could last for at least three months.
The government has also told suppliers of medicines, medical devices and vaccines to stockpile six weeks’ worth at secure locations in the UK.
The foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, insisted the UK has “enough diversity of supply” of medicines in the case of a no-deal.
Asked if he could guarantee the flow of medical supplies to the UK, Raab told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “Well of course, with things like vaccines and more generally medical supplies the NHS and DHSC (Department of Health and Social Care) already have a widespread programme of stockpiling and security of supply.
“So I actually think – you know, there may be shifts – but we’ve got enough diversity of supply.”
He also appeared to confirm a separate report in the Sunday Telegraph that the government has drawn up plans for a bailout worth billions for farmers and food producers in the event of a no-deal.
Asked if the government planned to spend £8bn bailing out farmers, Raab said: “We’ll always look, as we’ve shown through coronavirus, that we want to support those vulnerable communities.”
Meanwhile, there continued to be reports of long delays and tailbacks on motorways at the port of Dover as hauliers blamed the queues on stockpiling.
The great utopian dream of Brexit is unravelling in front of our very eyes, but it will not be those responsible for getting us into this mess who will pay the price, most of them have taken their profits and fled to a tax haven somewhere. It is those who were conned with false promises, lies and propaganda into voting to leave the EU who will be hit the hardest.
Comments:
That Dyson and the Ineos bloke promising great things for the UK and then disappearing abroad to build their empires .Raabs chat did NOT fill me with confidencePost a Comment
