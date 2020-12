And so it begins. First, the UK Government lets it be known that they will be deploying 'gunboats' against EU fishermen, and now Boris Johnson has advised supermarkets to go on a war footing by stocking food . Surely, rationing is the next step.The paper says that in anticipation of shortages prompted by a no-deal, ministers have told supermarkets to start stockpiling goods:The great utopian dream of Brexit is unravelling in front of our very eyes, but it will not be those responsible for getting us into this mess who will pay the price, most of them have taken their profits and fled to a tax haven somewhere. It is those who were conned with false promises, lies and propaganda into voting to leave the EU who will be hit the hardest.