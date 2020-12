The Guardian reports air pollution in many towns and cities across the UK now exceeds pre-pandemic levels, exacerbating the risk of Covid-19 and putting the health of millions of people at risk.They say a study published on Thursday has concluded that although air quality improved dramatically in the first half of the year as the country went into lockdown, pollution now meets or exceeds pre-Covid levels in 80% of the 49 cities and large towns that were analysed:We can not afford to let our guard down on this agenda, the gains during lockdown were always going to be temporary. Now is the time to step up intitiatives to install on-street charging points for electric vehicles in particular, to phase out the internal combustion engine altogether.