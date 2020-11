While we remain in the dark as to how exactly the Taxpayer's Alliance is funded at least we now have more idea as to the source of income for one Welsh thinktank, which has been making its mark recently. Wales on line reports that the Centre for Welsh Studies think tank has received funding from a United States-based global network organisation that seeks to promote right-wing free market ideology across the world.They say that the Centre for Welsh Studies (CWS) has been under pressure to reveal the origins of its funding, and earlier this month was at the centre of controversy after it emerged that a consultancy run by its director, Matthew MacKinnon, also hosts a climate denial Facebook page called Eco Central:Well at least now we can put any output from this thinktank into context.