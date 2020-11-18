The question is whether there will be consequences for the way these contracts were handled or at least strengthened procedures to ensure it doesnt happen again. I am not holding my breath.

In my experience National Audit Office reports are largely measured and cautious, which makes it all the more damning when they really let rip. That is why the latest offering on the procurement of personal protection equipment during the pandemic is so potent.As the Independent says , the report identifies that hundreds of firms were fast-tracked for lucrative potential Covid-19 contracts after tips from ministers and MPs as £18bn was handed out under emergency rules:The latest revelation involves a £21 million handout to a Miami firm which acted as a go-between to secure NHS garments.In total, £10.5bn was handed out without a competitive tender process, part of £18bn of awards of which £17.3bn involved new contracts. Personal protective equipment (PPE) accounted for 80 per cent of the contracts awarded and 68 per cent of the total value of them (£12.3bn).