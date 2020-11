As if they didn't have enough problems with anti-semitism, the Guardian this morning reports that more than half of Muslim members of the Labour party do not trust Keir Starmer to tackle Islamophobia, with nearly the same proportion saying they do not have confidence in the party’s complaints process.The paper says that the report by the Labour Muslim Network (LMN) is the latest sign that the party’s new leadership is losing the trust of minority ethnic members and supporters, even as it struggles to recover from an antisemitism crisis that led to a collapse in support from Jewish voters:It looks like Starmer has a lot of work to do to win back the trust of this significant group of members.