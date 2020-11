For those of us who think we understand devolution, the ongoing tendency in the media to confuse England with Britain or the UK is not just frustrating but also annoying. Their misinformation effectively misleads people as to what is going on in their own country as well as what they need to do to keep themselves safe during a pandemic.But, it isn't just the UK media who are confused, a number of multi-national companies struggle with the various national identities we apply to ourselves, the latest being Amazon.As the Independent reports that Amazon has apologised for falsely claiming Northern Ireland was not part of the UK in a tweet that sparked a slew of posts joking that the firm had made a show of support for Irish reunification:Those of us following Brexit closely, especially its trashing of the Good Friday Agreement, may think that Amazon are just getting ahead of themselves. The more Boris Johnson screws up our exit from the EU, the more likely a reunited Ireland is looking.