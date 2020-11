Brexit was predicated on the promise of Trump giving us a good trade deal, no matter how unlikely that actually was, but not only is Biden not obligated to the British Prime Minister in the same way as the man he beat, but all the signs are that he dislikes Johnson intensely and will not be in any hurry to do him any favours. The Times sets out Johnson's problem in stark terms. They highlight comments by one of Biden’s campaign team at the weekend, in which he accused Johnson of making “racist comments” in the past, compared Britain’s immigration policies to Trump’s and criticised British ministers’ stance towards Black Lives Matter:In some ways it is good to see Johnson's dodgy views and past gaffes catching up with him, but it is the UK and those of us who live here who will suffer for a fractured relationship between him and Biden. The sooner Johnson follows Trump out of power the better.