I am not clear exactly how much the UK Government's 'world-beating' test and trace system for England is costing, or even if the private company they are employing to do it is responsible for the latest cock-up, whereby they misplaced 16,000 tests and put goodness knows how many people at risk through not being informed of their encounter with the virus, but my lack of surprise at what happened certainly sums up the competence of this government.The Guardian reports that the data error, which led to 15,841 positive tests being left off the official daily figures, means than 50,000 potentially infectious people may have been missed by contact tracers and not told to self-isolate.The paper says that Public Health England was responsible for collating the test results from public and private labs, and publishing the daily updates on case count and tests performed:In this case Public Health England was using the old xls format of Excel that could only accommodate files with around 1400 tests (each one using several rows) - and a surge in positive tests caught them by surprise. This is yet another foul-up caused by an over-reliance on ICT that is not fit for purpose, by people who don't understand its limitations.And this will not be the last time this happens. Many public sector bodies are using out-of-date software that is not only not fit for purpose, but vulnerable to attack from outside agents. When will we learn the lesson and invest properly in sorting this out?