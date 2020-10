The BBC report on the conclusions of parliament's Welsh Affairs Committee that "negligible" progress has been made by the UK government to replace EU funds in Wales after Brexit.They say that the committee views the absence of detailed plans to replace £375m a year in European funding as showing a "lack of priority":During the referendum campaign we were told that this issue would not be a problem and that Wales would not lose out because of Brexit. Another broken promise by Johnson's Tory government.