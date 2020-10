The Independent reveals that Boris Johnson is facing growing condemnation for failing to act to end an “appalling” Tory alliance with neo-Nazi and anti-Muslim parties across Europe.They say that this extraordinary pact sees the party’s MPs sitting alongside the “heirs of Mussolini” in Italy and an Estonian party that celebrates its wartime collaboration with Hitler, among other far-right groups in the Council of Europe.Yet. Lord Balfe, who was kicked out of the European Conservatives Group for protesting to No 10 after the group “invited in” the far-right so-called Democratic Alliance, has revealed that his repeated attempts to persuade the prime minister to take action have been rebuffed – as he was told it was going on “a long way away and no one understands it”:The paper says the agreement to work with these groups has boosted the power of Tory MPs in the council, a Strasbourg-based body that predates the EU and pushes for human rights and democracy across the continent:Yet another sign that the Conservative Party of old has gone, forever.