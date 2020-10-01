



Well, if it wasn't for the fact that the Home Secretary and the Prime Minister appear to be deadly serious in their latest ideas on asylum seekers, then I would consider they were playing that precise game.



As if breaking international law on the withdrawal agreement was not bad enough, these latest proposals appear to up the stakes into the morally and legally dubious and reprehensible. And that is just my reaction for a family audience.









They say that the documents they have seen suggest officials in the Foreign Office have been pushing back against No 10’s proposals to process asylum applications in detention facilities overseas, which have also included the suggestion the centres could be constructed on the south Atlantic islands of Ascension and St Helena. As if it were not bad enough that they are already herding asylum seekers into substandard accomodation in Pembrokeshire, in conditions that can only remind one of a prisoner of war camp:



The documents, marked “official” and “sensitive” and produced earlier this month, summarise advice from officials at the Foreign Office, which was asked by Downing Street to “offer advice on possible options for negotiating an offshore asylum processing facility similar to the Australian model in Papua New Guinea and Nauru”.



The Australian system of processing asylum seekers in on the Pacific Islands costs AY$13bn (£7.2bn) a year and has attracted criticism from human rights groups, the United Nations and even the UK government, according to the documents, which reveal British ministers have “privately” raised concerns with Australia over the abuse of detainees in its offshore detention facilities.



The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that the home secretary, Priti Patel, asked officials to consider processing asylum seekers Ascension and St Helena, which are overseas British territories. Home Office sources were quick to distance Patel from the proposals and Downing Street has also played down Ascension and St Helena as destinations for asylum processing centres.



However, the documents seen by the Guardian suggest the government has for weeks been working on “detailed plans” that include cost estimates of building asylum detention camps on the south Atlantic islands, as well as other proposals to build such facilities in Moldova, Morocco and Papua New Guinea.



The documents suggest the UK’s proposals would go further than Australia’s hardline system, which is “based on migrants being intercepted outside Australian waters”, allowing Australia to claim no immigration obligations to individuals. The UK proposals, the documents state, would involve relocating asylum seekers who “have arrived in the UK and are firmly within the jurisdiction of the UK for the purposes of the ECHR and Human Rights Act 1998”.



The documents suggest that the idea that Morocco, Moldova and Papua New Guinea might make suitable destinations for UK asylum processing centres comes directly from Downing Street, with documents saying the three countries were specifically “suggested” and “floated” by No 10. One document says the request for advice on third country options for detention facilities came from “the PM”.



The Times reported that the government was also giving serious consideration to the idea of creating floating asylum centres in disused ferries moored off the UK coast.



These proposals are a significant departure from the UK's legal and moral obligations to treat those seeking asylum from war, famine, persecution and natural disaster as human beings. They are turning the UK into a laughing stock and a pariah state, and what is worse for Boris Johnson, they are still not distracting attention from his incompetent handling of Coronavirus and Brexit. The Guardian reports that Downing Street has asked officials to consider the option of sending asylum seekers to Moldova, Morocco or Papua New Guinea and is the driving force behind proposals to hold refugees in offshore detention centres.They say that the documents they have seen suggest officials in the Foreign Office have been pushing back against No 10’s proposals to process asylum applications in detention facilities overseas, which have also included the suggestion the centres could be constructed on the south Atlantic islands of Ascension and St Helena. As if it were not bad enough that they are already herding asylum seekers into substandard accomodation in Pembrokeshire, in conditions that can only remind one of a prisoner of war camp:These proposals are a significant departure from the UK's legal and moral obligations to treat those seeking asylum from war, famine, persecution and natural disaster as human beings. They are turning the UK into a laughing stock and a pariah state, and what is worse for Boris Johnson, they are still not distracting attention from his incompetent handling of Coronavirus and Brexit.

I have written before on this blog about the political technique of 'throwing a dead cat on the table', a metaphorical allusion to saying or doing something so outrageous that it distracts attention from really important things you do not want people to pay too much heed to.