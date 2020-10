The Times reports the sad death of one of the papers’s most popular neighbours. Doorkins Magnificat, the splendidly named chief mouser at Southwark Cathedral, has died peacefully in the arms of the verger she had been living with since retiring from eccelesiastical duties last year. The Southwark Cathedral website takes up the story:

The Cathedral have opened a book of memories for Doorkins here and are holding a thanksgiving service for their former mouser at 4pm on 28th October. Her fame has spread far and wide, so much so that there is even a tribute from Sadiq Kahn, the Mayor of London:There is also an impressive range of gifts that can be bought from the Southwark Cathedral shop featuring Doorkin's image, including this magnificent Corbel.Doorkins was clearly a cat who was much loved and made her mark on all who came across her.