The Guardian reports that a legal action has been launched over the government’s failure to disclose details of its spending on contracts related to the pandemic, as it emerged that it has failed to account for £3bn spent on private contracts since the start of lockdown.They say three cross-party MPs and Good Law Project, a non-profit-making organisation, have filed a judicial review against the government for breaching the law and its own guidance and argue that there are mounting concerns over coronavirus procurement processes:The worse aspect of this action of course is that this is a government whose members campaigned to leave the EU to give power back to Parliament and yet, they are completly by-passing parliamentary scrutiny in their actions, forcing MPs to go to court for answers - plus ça change as they say on the continent.