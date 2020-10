The Guardian reports on the findings of the Equality and Human Rights Commission that the Labour party was guilty of unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination over antisemitism within the party, adding that there were “serious failings in the Labour party leadership in addressing antisemitism and an inadequate process for handling antisemitism complaints”.The EHRC inquiry found that Labour, under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn, was responsible for three breaches of the Equality Act, connected to harassment, political interference in antisemitism complaints, and inadequate training to those handling the complaints:This lack of willingness to tackle anti-semitism within the Labour Party is a serious and substantial breach of equalites law.