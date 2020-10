The Independent reports that more than 800 retired judges, barristers and senior legal figures have accused Boris Johnson and Priti Patel of endangering the personal safety of lawyers.They say that this group have signed an online letter calling on the prime minister and home secretary to apologise for their "display of hostility" towards those working in the justice system:This letter follows on from earlier comments by the president of the Law Society, who said that the home secretary’s remarks had undermined the legal . The chair of the Bar Council added that Ms Patel was seeking to “demonise” people carrying out a vital public service, while Lawyers have also claimed that a "violent, racist attack" in which a man entered a law firm in London armed with a knife was inspired by Ms Patel's attitude.Isnt it about time Johnson and Patel put the record straight on this and accepted the responsibiity of the offices they hold?