The danger of course is that the level of disrepair and the cost of renovation will multiply exponentially. IN a worst case scenario somebody could be hurt or killed due to working in an unsafe environment. Surely it is time to bite the bullet and get on with this work.

We know that politics has been difficult in recent times due to the pandemic, but having the Palace of Westminster physically fall apart around MPs may well be taking things too literally. However, that is the reality and the government only have themselves to blame.The Independent reports that work has yet to begin on vital work to renovate Parliament – almost three years after MPs voted to move out to enable it – with key decisions yet to be taken and a business case still two years away, while running repairs cost taxpayers £100m a year.Meanwhile, this historic building is afflicted by “failing mechanical and electrical systems, falling masonry and the constant risk of a catastrophic fire”:This inertia, politicking and lack of leadership can only bode well for the future of this major public asset.