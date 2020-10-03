Saturday, October 03, 2020
Is Parliament falling apart at the seams?
We know that politics has been difficult in recent times due to the pandemic, but having the Palace of Westminster physically fall apart around MPs may well be taking things too literally. However, that is the reality and the government only have themselves to blame.
The Independent reports that work has yet to begin on vital work to renovate Parliament – almost three years after MPs voted to move out to enable it – with key decisions yet to be taken and a business case still two years away, while running repairs cost taxpayers £100m a year.
Meanwhile, this historic building is afflicted by “failing mechanical and electrical systems, falling masonry and the constant risk of a catastrophic fire”:
“Parliament is literally falling apart,” said Meg Hillier, chair of the Commons Public Accounts Committee. “It poses a very real risk to health and safety in its current state.”
Ms Hiller pointed to “nearly 20 years of discussion”, adding: “What we don’t need is for the authorities to keep reopening and reviewing what few decisions have been taken.
“We need rapid learning from comparable projects, clear vision, leadership and direction, now.”
The criticism comes after Boris Johnson appeared to try to torpedo the January 2018 decision for MPs to move to a temporary home in Whitehall, from about 2025, for at least five years.
The prime minister wrote to the body overseeing the renovation plan, calling for it to look at “the full range of options” – including a move to York.
The body made clear it would be “inappropriate” to re-examine the plans to move up Whitehall, to behind Richmond House, which was a decision for Parliament.
This inertia, politicking and lack of leadership can only bode well for the future of this major public asset.
The danger of course is that the level of disrepair and the cost of renovation will multiply exponentially. IN a worst case scenario somebody could be hurt or killed due to working in an unsafe environment. Surely it is time to bite the bullet and get on with this work.
