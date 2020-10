Nobody can accuse the BBC of being insensitive to criticism, or at least not when it is the government, their paymasters, finding fault. Their new rules for the way journalists and frontline current affairs broadcasters use social media are designed to keep government ministers happy by preventing employees from expressing a "personal opinion on matters of public policy, politics, or controversial subjects":However, the latest diktat from Broadcasting House calls into question the way the corporation is balancing the need for impartiality, with unnecessary intrusion into the personal lives of staff.As the Guardian reports , BBC journalists have now been told that new rules on impartiality mean they may no longer be able to go on LGBT pride marches, even in a personal capacity, in case their presence is taken as a sign of political bias:Rumours that BBC journalists will, in future, be forced to live in a monastry or nunnery between broadcasts are unverified.