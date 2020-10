If it were not bad enough that Conservative MPs, includuing 13 in Wales, voted en masse to deprive poorer pupils of a decent meal over the school holidays, the government is poised to commit yet another faux pas.The Guardian reports that face masks and gloves will cost more from the end of this month after the government said a temporary waiver of VAT on personal protective equipment (PPE) would not be extended.They say that the Treasury has confirmed that the 20% sales tax would once more apply to protective equipment bought by firms and consumers from November, after a six-month exemption:To make this change in the middle of a pandemic, with rising infection rates and much of the UK in special measures, is not just crass, but tone deaf. People and businesses are suffering and struggling to survive economically, without having additional costs foisted on them in this way.