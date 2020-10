A lack of trust in Ministers is one of the biggest obstacles to the UK Government's attempts to tackle this pandemic. fuelled by their one-rule-for-us-another-for you attitude and the many inconsistencies in their messaging. Rhetoric has replaced assurance and that has turned many people off.And now we have reason to mistrust the government's track and trace system that they are depending on to turn the infection rate around. The Times reports that companies collecting data for pubs and restaurants to help them fulfil their contact-tracing duties are harvesting confidential customer information to sell.The paper says legal experts have warned of a “privacy crisis” caused by a rise in companies exploiting QR barcodes to take names, addresses, telephone numbers and email details, before passing them on to marketers, credit companies and insurance brokers:The possibility that information provided by customers to companies as part of efforts to contain the pandemic might fall into the hands of scammers, or be used to spam them is inevitably going to lead to people refusing to use the system. The Information Commissioner’s Office must step in and sort this out urgently.