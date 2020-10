Yet more falsehoods from the 2016 referendum have been laid to rest this morning, namely that leaving the EU will be painless and save us money, with this report in the Guardian that the government’s reliance on management consultants has led to spending with the eight top firms rising by 45% to more than £450m in three years.They say that Deloitte, the professional services firm, was the biggest winner, earning fees of £147m from public funds in 2019-20, compared with £40m two years earlier, amid a bonanza related in large part to Brexit. The Home Office had the biggest increase in consultancy spending over three years, jumping 788% to £57m as the department dealt with security, immigration and border preparations for leaving the EU:So now we know.