

Why exactly Boris Johnson thought Dr Fox might be a credible candidate for the role is difficult to understand, after all most of the Tory party and their pro-Brexit allies have spent the last four years misrepresenting the purpose of the WTO, demonstrating a stubborn ignorance of its role in world trade and how nations benefit from membership of it.



Furthermore, the UK's own international standing has suffered considerably from the government's inept handling of Brexit and its willingness to break international law. The bad faith Boris Johnson is demonstrating in seeking to rip up his agreement with the EU is bound to have repercussions in our dealings elsewhere.



If the UK has fallen so far in international esteem that it struggles to get enough votes to justify its entry in the Eurovision song contest, then how can it's government expect to win such a high profile position for one of our most controversial politicians?

The Independent reports that Tory right-winger, Fox, who famously said the EU-UK trade deal after Brexit would be the “easiest in history”, failed to make the last round of the contest, which will be between South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee and Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.