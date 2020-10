Just when we thought that Dominic Cummings' illicit trip to Barnard Castle in the middle of a pandemic lockdown has dropped off our radar along comes a former crown prosecutor to reignite the controversy.The Independent reports that lawyers acting for Nazir Afzal OBE, the former chief crown prosecutor for northwest England, have sent authorities a dossier accusing the prime minister’s chief adviser of breaking coronavirus laws and perverting the course of justice:This is yet another test as to whether there is one rule for us and another for government officials.