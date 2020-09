It is becoming clear that the new ideological crusade being launched by the Tories goes beyond trying to take over the BBC and OFCOM. As the Independent reports , new guidance issued by the department of education for English schools has banned them from using teaching material that calls for the end of capitalism because it is an “extreme political stance”.The paper says that this guidance puts groups wanting to replace the economic system on a par with those endorsing racism, antisemitism and violence, or the overthrow of democracy. Even material that is “not extreme” has been outlawed if it has been produced by organisations on the banned list, because that could “imply endorsement.”Amnesty International attacked the instructions, issued by the department for education, for undermining “freedom of speech”:At best this guidance is ridiculous and undemocratic, at worst it is sinister. When politicians start to interfere in the education process then they are embarking on a very dangerous course indeed.