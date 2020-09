Having blogged on Sunday with reference to Peter Geoghegan’s book,, I was only partly surprised to see the headline in today's Guardian claiming that the Tory's have ambitions to scrap the Electoral Commission.I am no fan of the Electoral Commission. In my experience they are weak, incompetent and not fit for purpose. But that is an argument to reform and strengthen them not scrap them all together.Peter Geoghegan talks about the manipulation of our democracy by right wing thinktanks and social media, and makes the case to reform regulation to restore a level playing field. Many Tories however, would like to maintain this status quo and do not want a rejuvenated Electoral Commission to get in their way.As the paper says, the commission regulates political donations, spending and other areas, and has the power to undertake its own investigations, and fine parties and officials for breaches of the rules, although more serious matters are passed to police. The government’s advisory body the Committee on Standards in Public Life is currently holding a review of electoral regulation:This is far from a concrete proposal at present but one can see the way things are going. As Labour’s shadow Cabinet Office minister, says:And of course it will stop in its tracks any attempt to investigate links between the Tories and Russion Oligarchs. No wonder it is an attractive option to many Tories.