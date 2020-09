Just when you thought the government couldn't screw up trade with the European Union anymore, Johnson's unelected guru, Dominic Cummings comes forward with a brilliant wheeze that threatens the future of EU exports to the UK of data-enabled services, worth approximately £31bn in 2017, and UK exports of data-enabled services to the EU, worth around £80bn in the same year.The Guardian reports on warnings from Brussels that a radical “pro-tech” plan championed by Dominic Cummings to rewrite Britain’s data protection laws is endangering future cooperation with the EU worth billions to the British economy.They say that the government’s newly published national data strategy, promising a “transformation” long sought by Boris Johnson’s chief adviser and the former Vote Leave director, has sparked concern at a sensitive time with the continued flow of data between the UK and EU member states in question.Apparently, the European commission is currently examining whether the UK’s data laws will be in line with the EU’s general data protection regulation (GDPR) and law enforcement directive after 1 January 2021, allowing the movement of data vital to the law enforcement agencies but also the banking, health, entertainment, insurance and tech sectors:The paper says that without a GDPR adequacy decision, businesses will be forced to organise individual agreements, known as standard contractual clauses. Industry insiders say the extra costs will be crippling for many small and medium-sized enterprises. And then there will be the impact on the data privacy of individuals if the law is watered down.Yes another fine mess Johnson and his Brexiteers have got us into.