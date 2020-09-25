



These new restrictions included a rule stating passengers in taxis and private hire vehicles would have to wear face masks. However, No10 said this rule would not apply to passengers in chauffeur-driven cars - although the driver's employer would have to ensure they could work safely:



The UK prime minister’s official spokesperson said: "The employer of the chauffeur will have to make sure that their employees can work in a Covid-secure way."



When pressed if chauffeurs are covered by the new law, the spokesman said: "The important point to make is the driver of a licensed vehicle will be picking up a wide variety of customers throughout the day but it's important to protect the driver from being infected from a significant number of different people.



They added: "The scenario that you're describing, that person would only be a single individual around so I don't think they're comparable."



The spokesperson said he would check whether the rule applies to ministers being driven around in ministerial cars.



It's almost as if they are trying to recreate the imaginary world of P.G, Wodehouse in the twenty-first century. They will be legislating for us all to wear cloth caps next, which we have to doff whenever we come across a Tory MP.