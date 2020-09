It is rather sad that Keir Starmer seems to believe that he can only get Labour back into power by echoing the law and order, national security actions and rhetoric of the former Tony Blair/Jack Straw/David Blunkett era, but that now appears to be the case.The Independent reports that Starmer has sacked a Labour MP for voting against the government's plans to exempt UK troops from prosecution for war crimes and torture:The paper says that the new legislation has been slammed by human rights groups and some senior armed forces figures, including General Sir Nicholas Parker Commander in Chief, Land Forces 2010-2012. He argued that the bill would risk the UK being seen as holding itself to "double standards".Precisely! What is a supposedly progressive party of the left doing in whipping its MPs to allow such legislation to go through?This Bill is not about backing our armed forces as the Tories claim, it undermines the discretion of the courts in determining whether a particular offence was proportional or not, and takes away some of the authority of army commanders to maintain discipline.Our soldiers, like our police force, should not be above the rule of law, even if Ministers think they, themselves, are.