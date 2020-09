Some of us warned about this during the referendum of course, but this revelation in the Guardian is still a sharp reminder of the disaster that Boris Johnson's government is steering us towards.The paper reports on warnings by a former EU security commissioner that British intelligence about terrorists and other serious criminals would have to be deleted from EU systems if the Brexit trade negotiations were to collapse.Sir Julian King, who was the UK’s last commissioner in Brussels until last year, said that in security terms “the difference between a deal and no deal is significant” and the negative impact would be felt immediately:As Sir John Scarlett, a former boss of MI6, says, data sharing between the UK and the EU and its member states has grown significantly in recent years. He believes that it is critical in tackling terrorism and drug trafficking:Ironically, the party of law and order, the so-called Conservative Party, is putting us all in more danger as a result of their reckless pursuit of a no deal Brexit.