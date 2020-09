Just in case all this fuss about a no deal Brexit is proving to be a bit esoteric, here is Morrison's supermarket with a more down-to-earth interpretation The Guardian reports that the boss of Morrisons, Britain’s fourth-largest grocery chain, has warned supermarket prices will go up unless the UK government negotiates a tariff-free Brexit deal with Europe:Those supermarkets who rely more heavily on imports will be forced to put up prices even more. The new year could see big increases to the cost of living because of Boris Johnson's failure to secure a trade deal with the EU.