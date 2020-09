Actually the most shocking part of this article in the Guardian is not that excessive secrecy about the government’s Brexit negotiating objectives and a failure to get to grips with the scale of the challenge hindered preparations for the UK’s exit from the EU, it is that the so-far-abortive process involved more than 22,000 workers deployed across Whitehall departments on the preparations at a cost £4.4 billion.They refer to a National Audit Office study, which found that at a time when civil servants across government needed to be talking to each other and working together, departments issued non-disclosure agreements when discussing plans that were meant to inform the public and the business community:Given that one of the rationale being touted by Brexiteers for us leaving the EU was excessive bureaucracy, there is a certain irony in the whole effort to leave being stymied by a very British brand of the same malaise.