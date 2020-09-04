Friday, September 04, 2020
Government secrecy hindered Brexit plans
Actually the most shocking part of this article in the Guardian is not that excessive secrecy about the government’s Brexit negotiating objectives and a failure to get to grips with the scale of the challenge hindered preparations for the UK’s exit from the EU, it is that the so-far-abortive process involved more than 22,000 workers deployed across Whitehall departments on the preparations at a cost £4.4 billion.
They refer to a National Audit Office study, which found that at a time when civil servants across government needed to be talking to each other and working together, departments issued non-disclosure agreements when discussing plans that were meant to inform the public and the business community:
The 23-page report said the secrecy maintained by the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU), which was disbanded after the UK left the trade bloc on 31 January and entered a transition period, did not aid cross-government working.
“DExEU kept a tight hold on communications, keeping secret anything which might pertain to the UK’s negotiating position,” the report said.
“This instinct for secrecy in government can get in the way of effective coordination, collaboration and a sense of urgency in progressing towards a common goal.”
Both the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the Department for Transport asked third parties to sign non-disclosure agreements when discussing technical notices that were designed to inform businesses and stakeholders about steps they may need to take in the event of a no-deal scenario.
“The non-disclosure agreements undermined transparency and hampered the spread of information to the business community at large,” the report said.
Staffing proved a particular issue for a political and economic event that impacted almost every strand of government, auditors found.
“Staff turnover in EU exit roles, and particularly in DExEU itself, was higher than for the civil service in general. The problem was particularly acute at more senior grades. In its less than four years in existence, DExEU had three permanent secretaries.
“Other departments most affected by (the) EU exit have also seen changes at permanent secretary level, including Defra and HMRC.”
Given that one of the rationale being touted by Brexiteers for us leaving the EU was excessive bureaucracy, there is a certain irony in the whole effort to leave being stymied by a very British brand of the same malaise.
They refer to a National Audit Office study, which found that at a time when civil servants across government needed to be talking to each other and working together, departments issued non-disclosure agreements when discussing plans that were meant to inform the public and the business community:
The 23-page report said the secrecy maintained by the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU), which was disbanded after the UK left the trade bloc on 31 January and entered a transition period, did not aid cross-government working.
“DExEU kept a tight hold on communications, keeping secret anything which might pertain to the UK’s negotiating position,” the report said.
“This instinct for secrecy in government can get in the way of effective coordination, collaboration and a sense of urgency in progressing towards a common goal.”
Both the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the Department for Transport asked third parties to sign non-disclosure agreements when discussing technical notices that were designed to inform businesses and stakeholders about steps they may need to take in the event of a no-deal scenario.
“The non-disclosure agreements undermined transparency and hampered the spread of information to the business community at large,” the report said.
Staffing proved a particular issue for a political and economic event that impacted almost every strand of government, auditors found.
“Staff turnover in EU exit roles, and particularly in DExEU itself, was higher than for the civil service in general. The problem was particularly acute at more senior grades. In its less than four years in existence, DExEU had three permanent secretaries.
“Other departments most affected by (the) EU exit have also seen changes at permanent secretary level, including Defra and HMRC.”
Given that one of the rationale being touted by Brexiteers for us leaving the EU was excessive bureaucracy, there is a certain irony in the whole effort to leave being stymied by a very British brand of the same malaise.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home