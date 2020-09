The Covid-19 crisis and UK government incompetence over Brexit may have pushed the issue further down the news agenda, but the failure to tackle inadequate cladding on flats following the tragic Grenfell fire, is causing huge problems across the UK.The big issue of course is safety, but as the Sunday Times reports , that is not all that is worrying families. They say that there are 30,000 flats with the type of cladding that fuelled the inferno and 186,000 private high-rise flats wrapped in other flammable materials.And they say that the defects could leave up to 1½ million modern flats, 6% of England’s homes, unmortgageable because they cannot prove their walls are safe, breaking the first rung of the property ladder. It is a crisis that could hit the entire market:The paper says that this issue could make people prisoners in flats they cannot sell for years. Some cannot move jobs, get married or afford to have children. They cannot retire.The government fund set up to help leaseholders does not cover unsafe blocks under 59ft, even though fires in Barking, east London, and Bolton have destroyed homes below this height with flammable cladding. Missing barriers meant to stop fire spreading inside cavity walls are also excluded from the fund as is insurance or 24-hour fire patrols, which cost one block’s leaseholders £742 a month.The paper adds that tight deadlines for the £1bn fund mean only a “tiny fraction” of towers will get help to replace materials other than Grenfell’s aluminium composite material, Work must start by March to qualify but he said there are not enough skilled workers. The process could take five to ten years.And Scotland and Wales lack a cladding fund altogether:This is a scandal which requires more effective government intervention from all Administations. We cannot have another tragedy like Grenfell, nor can we leave owners out on a limb with nowhere to turn for help.