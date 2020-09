However, rather than throw more money at the problem, perhaps the UK government should start again from scratch, look at the success of the public service-run test and trace system in Wales, and seek to replicate that instead.



I offer this advice free of charge.

You can tell that the government's test and trace policy is in trouble in England, when they start to talk aboout bringing in consultants - a move that could well bring about the complete collapse of the entire system.As the Guardian reports , the government is preparing to shore up its £10bn coronavirus test-and-trace programme by drafting in teams of management consultants:If anyone can point me to just one case where the introduction of management consultants into a policy area run by government has been an outstanding success then I will revise my opinion.