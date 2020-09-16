

“Considering demand levels in the first week of February, it is estimated that if readiness does not improve by then, queues could reach a length of 7,000 HGVs.



“In each case it is estimated that HGVs could take two days to reach the front of the queue.”



The paper also warned that passengers on Eurostar and at airports could face “significant disruption” if UK nationals are not allowed to use e-gates.



It's just as well that we left the EU to reduce red tape.