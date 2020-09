Fresh on the heels of news that shooting grouse is an exempt activity and not subject to Covid restrictions the Independent tells us that a new report alleges police forces around England regularly ignore reports of illegal fox-hunting and fail to bring charges even when they are handed overwhelming evidence.They say that some chief constables and senior officers are routinely turning a blind eye to fox hunts, while certain police on the ground often appear biased towards hunts or show no interest in accusations that the law has been broken:The article contains examples of these incidents, however there is a clear need for reform here. If the Act is unfit for purpose as suggested then it needs to be replaced with one that is enforceable and which actually outlaws this barbaric sport.