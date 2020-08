If you think Big Brother is watching you, then you may well be right. The Guardian reports that the government has hired an artificial intelligence firm to collect and analyse the tweets of UK citizens as part of a coronavirus-related contract.The paper says the copy of a contract, published online, reveals that Faculty, which was hired by Dominic Cummings to work for the Vote Leave campaign and counts two current and former Conservative ministers among its shareholders, was paid £400,000 by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government for the work.The unredacted copy of the contract, published following questions in the House of Lords, describes the company’s work as “topic analysis of social media to understand public perception and emerging issues of concern to HMG arising from the Covid-19 crisis”. A further paragraph describes how machine learning will be applied to social media data:It is difficult to know what value this work could have in helping to combat COVID-19. It is worth noting however that, as the Guardian says, Faculty has a history of work with Cummings and links to the Conservative Party:Surely, once the present crisis is over, there needs to be a proper inquiry into all the government's coronavirus-linked contracts to establish exactly what we have been paying for and whether they represent value for money.