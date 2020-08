The one phrase we haven't heard that much of in the last few weeks is 'we are following the science'. The reason for that is possibly because the UK government is no longer taking the advice of scientists so seriously, as they try to get the economy in England back underway.In truth, it has never been entirely about the science. Every decision has been political and the advice of scientists has just been one factor in the conclusions that were reached. What has changed is the weighting given to that scientific advice as other agendas kick in.This has been made clear by the latest revelation in the Independent , who report on the views of one expert, that the latest easing of England’s coronavirus lockdown was a political decision not founded in concrete scientific advice.John Edmunds, professor of infectious disease modelling at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and a member of the government’s Sage group of advisers, is quoted as saying:since Boris Johnson announced that the reopening of beauty parlours and other businesses would be delayed.He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that although survey data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) appeared to show a drop in how many people were infectious, from one in 1,500 to one in 1,900,So, now we know.