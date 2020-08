If it wasn't bad enough that the Brexiteers effectively won the EU referendum by lying about immigration, they have now taken that agenda into government, proposing unsustainably restrictive policies that will damage our economy. However, their zealous pursuit of Brexit has come back to bite them.The Guardian reports that EU negotiators have rejected a British request for a migration pact that would allow the government to return asylum seekers to other European countries.This means that when the Brexit transition period expires on 31 December, the government will lose the right to transfer refugees and migrants to the EU country in which they arrived, a cornerstone of the European asylum system known as the Dublin regulation:The paper puts the UK asylum seeker issue into some context when they point out that more than 4,100 people have crossed the Channel in small boats so far this year, compared with 39,283 who traversed the Mediterranean to Italy, Greece, Spain, Cyprus and Malta. At the height of the migration crisis in 2015, more than a million people arrived on the continent’s southern shores.The obsession of government ministers with stopping people seeking asylum in the UK is inhumane and ridiculous. The irony is that in leaving the EU without a deal they have created a problem for themselves. Longstanding mechanisms no longer apply and there is no way they are getting them back.