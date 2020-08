They may have put in place temporary housing to protect the homeless from coronavirus, but it did not take long for the Tories to return to type.The Guardian reports that homeless people in three coastal towns in Dorset could be fined for sleeping in doorways or leaving bedding and belongings in the street under proposals Conservative councillors are trying to push through.The Tory politicians are arguing that a tough regime is needed in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole to ease residents’ concerns and boost the area’s economy. But critics say the proposals risk criminalising some of the most vulnerable people in society rather than tackling the root cause of their situation:Fortunately, the Lib Dem leader of BCP council, Vikki Slade, is opposed to the move. She said: “BCP council is committed to reducing rough sleeping by increasing access to suitable accommodation and remodelling a range of sustainable housing support pathways.”But Dorset Tories are not alone in this prejudice. Last year the Guardian revealed that at least 60 councils were using PSPOs to tackle behaviour associated with homelessness. Perhaps these councils would be better off tackling the root causes of homelessness rather than penalising people who have fallen on hard time.