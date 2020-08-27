Thursday, August 27, 2020
Tories targeting the homeless
They may have put in place temporary housing to protect the homeless from coronavirus, but it did not take long for the Tories to return to type.
The Guardian reports that homeless people in three coastal towns in Dorset could be fined for sleeping in doorways or leaving bedding and belongings in the street under proposals Conservative councillors are trying to push through.
The Tory politicians are arguing that a tough regime is needed in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole to ease residents’ concerns and boost the area’s economy. But critics say the proposals risk criminalising some of the most vulnerable people in society rather than tackling the root cause of their situation:
The row centres on a plan for a public spaces protection order (PSPO) taking in the three towns. Officers for the local authority that covers the towns have put forward a proposal that would ban behaviour such as drinking alcohol in public while acting in an antisocial manner and causing harassment, alarm or distress.
But at a meeting of the council’s overview and scrutiny board this week, Tory councillors claimed the measures did not go far enough. They argued that begging, loitering in a public place, causing an obstruction in shop doorways or car parks and leaving unattended personal belongings such as bedding or bags should also be included.
The Tory councillor Karen Rampton said strict rules were necessary. “We know that people leaving unattended belongings causes anxiety. Shopkeepers do not want people obstructing their doorways especially in these times of Covid.”
People who violate PSPOs are liable for £100 fines that, if left unpaid, can result in summary convictions and £1,000 penalties. Rampton said the idea of the PSPO was to counter antisocial behaviour rather than targeting a particular group.
But the Liberal Democrat councillor Millie Earl said the proposals were “very cruel”. “It’s completely counterproductive to hand out a fine to someone who is already in poverty,” she said.
Fortunately, the Lib Dem leader of BCP council, Vikki Slade, is opposed to the move. She said: “BCP council is committed to reducing rough sleeping by increasing access to suitable accommodation and remodelling a range of sustainable housing support pathways.”
But Dorset Tories are not alone in this prejudice. Last year the Guardian revealed that at least 60 councils were using PSPOs to tackle behaviour associated with homelessness. Perhaps these councils would be better off tackling the root causes of homelessness rather than penalising people who have fallen on hard time.
